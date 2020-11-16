Swiss National Bank Has $370.97 Million Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 594,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $370,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 22,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,854,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $862,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 7.6% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Charter Communications by 6.8% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 13.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHTR. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Guggenheim upped their target price on Charter Communications from $570.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Truist increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $646.36.

In other Charter Communications news, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 58,254 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.89, for a total value of $34,712,976.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,388 shares in the company, valued at $50,881,855.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 6,558 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.10, for a total value of $4,040,383.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,367,580.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 92,002 shares of company stock valued at $55,317,763 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR traded down $3.05 on Monday, hitting $644.14. The stock had a trading volume of 14,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,828. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $345.67 and a twelve month high of $663.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $619.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $572.57. The company has a market capitalization of $129.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.87. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $12.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 13.74 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

