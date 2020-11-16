Swiss National Bank Has $587.28 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,106,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 279,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.40% of Exxon Mobil worth $587,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,533,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $779,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223,089 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,029.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 170,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,634,000 after purchasing an additional 85,271 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 35,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 146,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.09. 879,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,867,246. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.04. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $71.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $152.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.14%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Truist reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.08.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

