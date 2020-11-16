Swiss National Bank Has $844.34 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,252,073 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 239,900 shares during the period. Comcast comprises approximately 0.7% of Swiss National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.40% of Comcast worth $844,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,925,320 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,131,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651,445 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Comcast by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,744 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 6.2% during the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,402 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 27.6% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 41,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 8,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 31.1% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 67,274 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 15,974 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.69. 626,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,968,426. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.15. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $49.24.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Comcast’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.90.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.