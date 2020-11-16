Swiss National Bank Lowers Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,273,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.40% of Philip Morris International worth $470,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,365,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285,330 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its position in Philip Morris International by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 7,135,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,843 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,381,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,549 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its position in Philip Morris International by 125.9% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,949,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Philip Morris International by 134.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,859,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In other news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $5,829,750.00. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PM. Bank of America increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.91.

Shares of PM traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,405,213. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.