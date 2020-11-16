Swiss National Bank Reduces Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,572,513 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 23,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $572,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 20.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,958,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $464,250,000 after acquiring an additional 327,153 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 33.0% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,993 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 25.7% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVGO stock traded up $4.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $378.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,556,951. The stock has a market cap of $149.75 billion, a PE ratio of 70.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $393.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $367.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.11.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price target (up previously from $370.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $335.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.61.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 84 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $358.11 per share, with a total value of $30,081.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.54, for a total transaction of $735,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 561,552 shares of company stock valued at $201,757,423. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

