Swiss National Bank Sells 109,600 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,030,771 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 109,600 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up 0.7% of Swiss National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.39% of The Walt Disney worth $872,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winning Points Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 21,435 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 8,491 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

In other The Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,335,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,026,283. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $5.23 on Monday, hitting $143.59. 582,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,837,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $250.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -232.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.81 and a 200 day moving average of $121.58.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine raised The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.42.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

