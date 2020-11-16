Swiss National Bank Sells 110,900 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,556,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.39% of Mondelez International worth $319,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Mondelez International by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,164,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,942,000 after purchasing an additional 774,723 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 23,090 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $58.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,156,826. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.27. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $59.96. The company has a market capitalization of $82.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

