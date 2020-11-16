Swiss National Bank Sells 271,600 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,204,545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 271,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.41% of Cisco Systems worth $677,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,712 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,277 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 49,129 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $328,632.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $1,890,450.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,152 shares of company stock worth $2,233,013. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSCO. New Street Research raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.54.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.77 on Monday, reaching $42.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,097,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,882,250. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.88. The firm has a market cap of $163.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

