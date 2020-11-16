Swiss National Bank Sells 32,300 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,849,919 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 32,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.46% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $419,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,611,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,713,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,039 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,225,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,443,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,938 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,368,940 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $896,359,000 after acquiring an additional 705,855 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,714,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $900,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,989,369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $803,115,000 after acquiring an additional 159,199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Loop Capital started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Stephens upgraded Fidelity National Information Services to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $164.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.85.

In related news, COO Ido Gileadi sold 20,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,901,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,689,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Asif Ramji sold 15,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.07, for a total value of $2,163,931.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,505 shares of company stock worth $9,967,983. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FIS traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $147.50. The company had a trading volume of 37,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,794,272. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $91.68 and a one year high of $158.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.29. The stock has a market cap of $89.80 billion, a PE ratio of -804.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.76.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

