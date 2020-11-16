Swiss National Bank Sells 67,200 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,558,836 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 67,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.38% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $373,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,629,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $769,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,888 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,532,429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $606,720,000 after purchasing an additional 841,525 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 19.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,498,210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $447,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,541 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,810,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $305,714,000 after acquiring an additional 369,836 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.2% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,269,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $277,318,000 after acquiring an additional 309,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $5,962,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 788,745 shares in the company, valued at $62,705,227.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total transaction of $149,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,532,958.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,898,250. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. 140166 raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.57.

AMD traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $83.05. 1,114,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,805,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.43 billion, a PE ratio of 110.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.01. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.75 and a 1-year high of $94.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

