TD Securities Increases H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Price Target to C$15.50

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 17.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HR.UN. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

TSE:HR.UN traded up C$0.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$13.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,060,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,140. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.02. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$7.39 and a 12 month high of C$21.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.80, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.06.

In other H&R Real Estate Investment Trust news, Senior Officer Larry Froom bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.10 per share, with a total value of C$101,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$174,730.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

