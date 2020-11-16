TD Securities Lowers Sprott Inc. (SII.TO) (TSE:SII) Price Target to C$45.00

Sprott Inc. (SII.TO) (TSE:SII) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at TD Securities from C$49.00 to C$45.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 16.13% from the company’s current price.

SII traded down C$0.90 on Monday, reaching C$38.75. The stock had a trading volume of 36,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,539. Sprott Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$19.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$57.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$43.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$40.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.53. The company has a market capitalization of $971.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.92.

Get Sprott Inc. (SII.TO) alerts:

Sprott Inc. (SII.TO) Company Profile

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Inc. (SII.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Inc. (SII.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.