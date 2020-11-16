TD Securities Lowers Sprott Inc. (SII.TO) (TSE:SII) Price Target to C$45.00

Sprott Inc. (SII.TO) (TSE:SII) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at TD Securities from C$49.00 to C$45.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 16.13% from the company’s current price.
SII traded down C$0.90 on Monday, reaching C$38.75. The stock had a trading volume of 36,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,539. Sprott Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$19.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$57.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$43.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$40.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.53. The company has a market capitalization of $971.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.92.
