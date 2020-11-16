Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Lifted to Buy at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Charter Equity restated a buy rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.75.
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock opened at $11.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.39. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $12.61.
About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.
