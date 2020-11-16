Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) & Asia Global Crossing (OTCMKTS:ASGXF) Financial Analysis

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) and Asia Global Crossing (OTCMKTS:ASGXF) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Telefónica alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Telefónica and Asia Global Crossing, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telefónica 2 10 1 0 1.92 Asia Global Crossing 0 0 0 0 N/A

Telefónica currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.90%. Given Telefónica’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Telefónica is more favorable than Asia Global Crossing.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Telefónica and Asia Global Crossing’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telefónica $54.24 billion 0.40 $1.28 billion $0.73 5.71 Asia Global Crossing N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Telefónica has higher revenue and earnings than Asia Global Crossing.

Risk and Volatility

Telefónica has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Asia Global Crossing has a beta of 4.65, meaning that its stock price is 365% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Telefónica and Asia Global Crossing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telefónica 0.39% 12.65% 2.49% Asia Global Crossing N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.9% of Telefónica shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Telefónica shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 90.7% of Asia Global Crossing shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Telefónica beats Asia Global Crossing on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Telefónica Company Profile

TelefÃ³nica, S.A. provides mobile and fixed communication services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services. Its fixed telecommunication services include PSTN lines; ISDN accesses; public telephone services; local, domestic, and international long-distance and fixed-to-mobile communications; corporate communications; supplementary and business oriented value-added; video telephony; intelligent network; and telephony information services. The company also leases and sells handset equipment; and provides Internet and broadband multimedia services comprising Internet service provider, portal and network, retail and wholesale broadband access, narrowband switched access, high-speed Internet through fibre to the home, and voice over Internet protocol services. In addition, it offers leased lines; virtual private network; fibre optics; hosting and application; outsourcing and consultancy; desktop; and system integration and professional services. Further, the company offers wholesale services for telecommunication operators, including domestic interconnection; international wholesale; leased lines for other operators; and local loop leasing under the unbundled local loop regulation framework, as well as bit stream services, wholesale line rental accesses, and leased ducts for other operators' fiber deployment. Additionally, it provides Internet protocol television (TV), over-the-top network TV, cable and satellite TV, and pay TV services; Kite connectivity platform; financial and other payment, security, cloud computing, advertising, big data, and digital telco experience services; and Aura and Movistar Home. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

Asia Global Crossing Company Profile

Asia Global Crossing, Ltd. does not have significant operations. Prior to November 2002, the company operated as a pan-Asian telecommunications carrier providing telecommunications services, including data and Web-hosting services to wholesale and business customers. Asia Global Crossing is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. On June 11, 2003, the voluntary petition of Asia Global Crossing Ltd. for reorganization under Chapter 11 was converted to Chapter 7. It had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on November 17, 2002.

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.