Telsey Advisory Group Raises Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target to $190.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price objective hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Thursday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut Lowe’s Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered Lowe’s Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $169.61.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $159.23 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $180.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.90.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $10,577,520.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,282,535.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOW. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.3% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,744 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 70.0% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 19.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 129,146 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $21,420,000 after buying an additional 21,292 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 50,512 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,378,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,036,135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $835,293,000 after buying an additional 677,510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.