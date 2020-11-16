Telsey Advisory Group Raises Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target to $190.00

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2020

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price objective hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Thursday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut Lowe’s Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered Lowe’s Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $169.61.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $159.23 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $180.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.90.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $10,577,520.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,282,535.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOW. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.3% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,744 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 70.0% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 19.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 129,146 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $21,420,000 after buying an additional 21,292 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 50,512 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,378,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,036,135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $835,293,000 after buying an additional 677,510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Analyst Recommendations for Lowe`s Companies (NYSE:LOW)

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit