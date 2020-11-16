Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) (TSE:TEV) Price Target Lowered to C$2.50 at National Bank Financial

Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) (TSE:TEV) had its price target dropped by National Bank Financial from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.66% from the stock’s previous close.

TEV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ATB Capital upgraded Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Firstegy restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.88.

TEV stock traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$1.79. 94,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,082. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.25 million and a PE ratio of -1.42. Tervita Co. has a 52 week low of C$1.69 and a 52 week high of C$7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.04.

Tervita Corporation operates as a waste and environmentally focused energy service provider in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The Energy Services segment treats, recovers, and disposes fluids; provides oil terminalling and energy marketing services; processes and disposes solid materials; disposes oilfield-generated waste; offers onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production; and supplies and operates drill site processing equipment, such as solids control and drill cuttings management.

