The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Sells $2,869,379.10 in Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,921 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $2,869,379.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 577,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,941,968. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $51.65.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,505,743,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192,617 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth $123,612,000. Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth $83,493,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,394,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 21,997.0% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,859,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,609 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $38.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Argus lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.