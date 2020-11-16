The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Bell Rock Capital LLC

Bell Rock Capital LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola accounts for about 0.7% of Bell Rock Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Bell Rock Capital LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 8.9% during the second quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the second quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 320,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,322,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 26,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 52.1% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 20,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 229,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,271,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KO traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.39. 537,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,335,367. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $229.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.55.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.28.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $4,975,000.00. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $10,024,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,803,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 400,000 shares of company stock worth $20,264,000 over the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

