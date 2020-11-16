The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,816 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of The Estée Lauder Companies worth $66,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 312.5% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EL traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $254.53. 13,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,685,405. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.25 billion, a PE ratio of 155.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.59. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.01 and a 12-month high of $256.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.60%.

In related news, EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 21,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.44, for a total value of $4,616,448.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,435.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 42,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $9,457,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,329 shares in the company, valued at $16,352,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 584,148 shares of company stock worth $135,473,398 over the last ninety days. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.10.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

