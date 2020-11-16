The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Position Raised by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,601 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 12,481 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up 0.9% of Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 495.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 42.8% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth about $48,000. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $1.99 on Monday, reaching $221.07. The company had a trading volume of 167,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,736,648. The firm has a market cap of $75.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $202.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.97. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.85 and a 1 year high of $250.46.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.79 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $326.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price (up previously from $255.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.35.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

