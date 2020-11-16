The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,047 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises 2.1% of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $7,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 28,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot by 10.8% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot by 7.0% during the third quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,624 shares of company stock valued at $29,429,883. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $279.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,812,323. The company has a market cap of $298.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.69. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $265.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.41.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

