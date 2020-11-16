The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 2.1% of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $7,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FAI Wealth Management increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% during the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $0.87 on Monday, hitting $143.41. 128,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,203,345. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 16,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.09, for a total value of $2,295,974.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,156,711.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kathleen B. Fish sold 34,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,831,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,815,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 494,213 shares of company stock valued at $69,461,646 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

