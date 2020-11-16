The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s 9th Largest Position

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,279,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,912 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.0% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of The Procter & Gamble worth $455,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392,929 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $588,945,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 171.9% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,722,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,099,000 after buying an additional 2,353,200 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,331,000 after buying an additional 1,737,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,842,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,618,000 after buying an additional 1,067,627 shares in the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 51,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total transaction of $7,413,868.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,356,860.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 16,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.09, for a total transaction of $2,295,974.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,240 shares in the company, valued at $6,156,711.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 524,213 shares of company stock worth $73,789,446 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PG traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $142.82. 172,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,203,345. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.00. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $357.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

