The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is Truepoint Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Truepoint Inc. lowered its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,102 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up 2.5% of Truepoint Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $32,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $35,000. FAI Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1,875.0% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $143.24. 137,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,203,345. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $357.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.00.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $398,940.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $4,327,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 301,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,559,884.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 524,213 shares of company stock valued at $73,789,446 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

