The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Capital Financial Planning LLC

Capital Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at $9,846,000. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 72,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,110,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 1,892,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,987,000 after buying an additional 158,700 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 80,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 787,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,632,000 after purchasing an additional 179,466 shares during the period. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $143.24. The company had a trading volume of 137,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,203,345. The company has a market capitalization of $357.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Truist lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $14,271,143.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at $10,491,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $4,327,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 301,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,559,884.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 524,213 shares of company stock valued at $73,789,446 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

