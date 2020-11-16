The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th.

The Shyft Group has a payout ratio of 7.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect The Shyft Group to earn $1.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.3%.

The Shyft Group stock opened at $23.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The Shyft Group has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $24.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.45 million, a P/E ratio of -75.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.43.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.23. The Shyft Group had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 23.59%. The company had revenue of $203.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.73 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Shyft Group will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

