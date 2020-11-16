The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,294,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 118,617 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for about 2.3% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of The Walt Disney worth $408,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,653,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,992 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,486,000. GFG Capital LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 55,673 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after acquiring an additional 10,566 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 67,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,087,000 after acquiring an additional 7,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 18,166 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock traded up $6.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $144.44. 709,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,837,007. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.81 and a 200-day moving average of $121.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on DIS. Guggenheim raised The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $136.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.42.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,335,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,614 shares of company stock worth $4,026,283. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

