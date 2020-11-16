Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Sold by Lateef Investment Management L.P.

Lateef Investment Management L.P. cut its holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 58.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,640 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 71,745 shares during the period. Lateef Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.09% of Thor Industries worth $4,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 66,201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Thor Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,269,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,976 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.20.

NYSE THO traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $88.49. 6,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 996,440. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.30 and a 52-week high of $121.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.21 and its 200-day moving average is $96.31.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 3rd. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.76. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Thor Industries’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd were paid a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 22nd. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.60%.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

