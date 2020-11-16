Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) (TSE:TCN) Price Target Increased to C$13.50 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2020

Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) (TSE:TCN) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TCN. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) from C$11.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. CIBC increased their target price on Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of TSE TCN traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$11.38. The stock had a trading volume of 297,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.54, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$11.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.79. Tricon Residential Inc. has a twelve month low of C$5.45 and a twelve month high of C$12.11. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.06.

Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) Company Profile

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager primarily focused on rental housing in North America. The firm invests in a portfolio of single-family rental homes, multi-family rental apartments and for-sale housing assets, and manages third-party capital in connection with its investments.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit