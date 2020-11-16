Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) (TSE:TCN) Price Target Increased to C$13.50 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) (TSE:TCN) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TCN. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) from C$11.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. CIBC increased their target price on Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of TSE TCN traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$11.38. The stock had a trading volume of 297,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.54, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$11.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.79. Tricon Residential Inc. has a twelve month low of C$5.45 and a twelve month high of C$12.11. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.06.

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager primarily focused on rental housing in North America. The firm invests in a portfolio of single-family rental homes, multi-family rental apartments and for-sale housing assets, and manages third-party capital in connection with its investments.

