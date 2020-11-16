TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2020

TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a growth of 359.4% from the October 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

TC stock opened at $2.74 on Monday. TuanChe has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80. The company has a market cap of $53.95 million, a P/E ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 0.04.

TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 18th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. TuanChe had a negative return on equity of 51.28% and a negative net margin of 55.17%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised TuanChe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

About TuanChe

TuanChe Limited, through with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel automotive marketplace in China. It organizes auto shows and group-purchase events that attract various consumers; and provides integrated marketing solutions to industry customers, which include automakers, franchised dealerships, secondary dealers, and automotive service providers, as well as enable interactions between participants on both sides of a potential transaction.

See Also: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for TuanChe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuanChe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit