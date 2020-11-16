TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) Short Interest Update

TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a growth of 359.4% from the October 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

TC stock opened at $2.74 on Monday. TuanChe has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80. The company has a market cap of $53.95 million, a P/E ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 0.04.

Get TuanChe alerts:

TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 18th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. TuanChe had a negative return on equity of 51.28% and a negative net margin of 55.17%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised TuanChe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

About TuanChe

TuanChe Limited, through with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel automotive marketplace in China. It organizes auto shows and group-purchase events that attract various consumers; and provides integrated marketing solutions to industry customers, which include automakers, franchised dealerships, secondary dealers, and automotive service providers, as well as enable interactions between participants on both sides of a potential transaction.

See Also: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for TuanChe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuanChe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.