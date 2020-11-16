Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) PT Raised to $50.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UBER. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Uber Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $47.61 on Thursday. Uber Technologies has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $49.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 1.04.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.99% and a negative return on equity of 38.83%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total value of $72,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 275,501 shares in the company, valued at $9,942,831.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $207,240. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at $25,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 221.6% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 804 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

