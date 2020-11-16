UBS Group Analysts Give Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) (ETR:SAX) a €70.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) (ETR:SAX) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €74.65 ($87.83).

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) stock opened at €74.35 ($87.47) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €64.99 and its 200 day moving average price is €63.19. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €37.00 ($43.53) and a 1 year high of €79.20 ($93.18). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 60.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.48.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

