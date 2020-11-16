UBS Group Raises Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Price Target to $29.00

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) had its price target raised by investment analysts at UBS Group from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s current price.

VIPS has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Vipshop from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Vipshop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.79.

Shares of VIPS traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.20. 406,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,336,158. The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.97. Vipshop has a 52-week low of $11.47 and a 52-week high of $24.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.77. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.52 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vipshop will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIPS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 384.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,505,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $649,144,000 after buying an additional 32,935,191 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 1,049.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,297,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,302,000 after buying an additional 6,662,800 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 364.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,448,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,217,000 after buying an additional 4,275,639 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,619,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,335,000 after buying an additional 2,697,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,604,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,132,000 after buying an additional 2,315,202 shares in the last quarter. 46.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

