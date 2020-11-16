Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) (TSE:UNS) Price Target Cut to C$10.50

Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) (TSE:UNS) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 28.05% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Desjardins raised Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.60.

Shares of TSE UNS traded up C$1.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$8.20. 417,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,883. Uni-Select Inc. has a 52 week low of C$2.90 and a 52 week high of C$13.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.49, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $302.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23.

Uni-Select Inc engages in the distribution of automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also distributes automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

