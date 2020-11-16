Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) (TSE:UNS) Price Target Increased to C$8.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) (TSE:UNS) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.60.

Shares of UNS traded up C$1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$8.20. 417,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,883. The firm has a market cap of $302.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.28. Uni-Select Inc. has a 12-month low of C$2.90 and a 12-month high of C$13.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.49.

Uni-Select Inc engages in the distribution of automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also distributes automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

