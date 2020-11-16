Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) (TSE:UNS) Price Target Raised to C$10.50

Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) (TSE:UNS) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins raised Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.60.

Shares of TSE:UNS traded up C$1.06 on Monday, reaching C$8.20. 417,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,883. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.28. Uni-Select Inc. has a 52 week low of C$2.90 and a 52 week high of C$13.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.64 million and a P/E ratio of -6.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.49.

Uni-Select Inc engages in the distribution of automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also distributes automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

