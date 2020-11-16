Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Acquired by Bell Rock Capital LLC

Bell Rock Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $4,991,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,251,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter.

VCR stock traded up $1.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $247.99. 2,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,123. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $118.99 and a 1-year high of $258.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $240.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.25.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

