Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 275,200 shares, an increase of 790.6% from the October 15th total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 152.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 799,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,937,000 after buying an additional 483,347 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 796,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,446,000 after acquiring an additional 47,201 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 405,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,121,000 after buying an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 328,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,112,000 after buying an additional 32,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 542.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 316,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,487,000 after buying an additional 267,375 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VYMI opened at $57.04 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.29. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $39.33 and a 52-week high of $64.70.

