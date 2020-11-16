Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Bell Rock Capital LLC

Bell Rock Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 72,116.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,233,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $803,605,000 after buying an additional 10,218,923 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 568.0% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,507,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $281,649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533,447 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,207,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,890 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,604,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $911,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,828,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $476,987,000 after purchasing an additional 774,240 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $85.65. 261,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,327,606. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $55.58 and a 52 week high of $99.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.26.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

