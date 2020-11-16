Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 88.4% from the October 15th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of VTC stock opened at $92.68 on Monday. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $68.58 and a twelve month high of $94.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.75.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.202 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 133.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after buying an additional 13,914 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $273,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $429,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,186,000 after purchasing an additional 13,831 shares during the period.

