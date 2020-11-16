Venus (XVS) Reaches Market Cap of $28.39 Million

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 16th. Venus has a market capitalization of $28.39 million and $897,963.00 worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Venus has traded up 65% against the U.S. dollar. One Venus token can now be purchased for about $4.51 or 0.00026942 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,654.42 or 0.99563050 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00030683 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00003071 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005993 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000369 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00078847 BTC.

Venus (CRYPTO:XVS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,300,000 tokens. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official website is venus.io

