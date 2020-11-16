Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) (TSE:VET) Price Target Cut to C$4.75 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on VET. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James set a C$6.00 price target on Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$10.11.

TSE VET traded up C$0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting C$4.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,181,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,491,951. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.40. The firm has a market cap of $650.61 million and a P/E ratio of -0.46. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of C$2.20 and a 52 week high of C$21.98.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 79% working interest in 665,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 423,200 net acres of undeveloped land, and 439 net producing natural gas wells and 3,402 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 335 net producing oil wells and 2.0 net producing gas wells in France.

