VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) Short Interest Down 91.7% in October

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 91.7% from the October 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSA. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF in the second quarter valued at $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF in the third quarter valued at $126,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter valued at $194,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF in the second quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF in the second quarter valued at $228,000.

Get VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.35. 104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,002. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.14. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $50.40.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

Cogdell Spencer Inc is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in healthcare facilities, including medical offices and ambulatory surgery and diagnostic centers. The Company focuses on the ownership, delivery, acquisition, and management of healthcare facilities in the United States of America.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.