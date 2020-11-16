Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Holdings Lowered by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 361,747 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,158,047 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.0% of Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Visa were worth $72,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lateef Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lateef Investment Management L.P. now owns 227,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,427,000 after acquiring an additional 25,692 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Visa by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,394 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its stake in Visa by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,179 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,817 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,562,000 after buying an additional 21,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,484,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,090 shares in the company, valued at $26,943,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $9,457,560.00. Insiders have sold 113,072 shares of company stock worth $23,627,774 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.10.

NYSE:V traded up $3.09 on Monday, reaching $213.57. The stock had a trading volume of 236,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,990,319. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $198.47 and a 200 day moving average of $195.88. The stock has a market cap of $408.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $217.65.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

