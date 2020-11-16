Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Price Target Cut to $52.00

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on VRM. Bank of America began coverage on Vroom in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Vroom from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vroom from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Vroom from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Vroom in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.60.

VRM opened at $36.23 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.09. Vroom has a 12-month low of $34.64 and a 12-month high of $75.49.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $323.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.23 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vroom will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vroom by 229.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,068,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,452,000 after buying an additional 3,528,678 shares during the last quarter. Schf GPE LLC acquired a new position in Vroom during the second quarter worth $95,870,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vroom during the second quarter worth $85,999,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vroom during the second quarter worth $55,821,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in Vroom during the second quarter worth $52,816,000. 37.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

