W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $399.00 to $419.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. W.W. Grainger traded as high as $413.95 and last traded at $413.95, with a volume of 3045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $403.31.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $416.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $241.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $366.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $355.64.

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.05, for a total value of $5,308,349.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,394 shares in the company, valued at $24,707,733.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $1,025,827.20. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,699 shares of company stock valued at $29,715,837. Corporate insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 6.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,938,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,405,063,000 after buying an additional 227,199 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 473,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 392,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,385,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 371,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,441,000 after acquiring an additional 204,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 353,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,024,000 after acquiring an additional 48,394 shares during the last quarter. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $370.62 and a 200-day moving average of $335.08.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile (NYSE:GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

