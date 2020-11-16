Warburg Research Analysts Give adidas AG (ADS.F) (FRA:ADS) a €215.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €215.00 ($252.94) price target on adidas AG (ADS.F) (FRA:ADS) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

ADS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €270.00 ($317.65) price target on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €240.00 ($282.35) target price on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($364.71) price objective on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €305.00 ($358.82) target price on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €261.38 ($307.50).

Get adidas AG (ADS.F) alerts:

ADS stock opened at €270.00 ($317.65) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €276.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is €250.31. adidas AG has a 12-month low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 12-month high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for adidas AG (ADS.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas AG (ADS.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.