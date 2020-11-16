Warburg Research Reiterates €80.00 Price Target for Varta AG (VAR1.F) (ETR:VAR1)

Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Varta AG (VAR1.F) (ETR:VAR1) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on VAR1. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Varta AG (VAR1.F) in a report on Friday, August 14th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on shares of Varta AG (VAR1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of Varta AG (VAR1.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of Varta AG (VAR1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €109.50 ($128.82).

Get Varta AG (VAR1.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR VAR1 opened at €114.50 ($134.71) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €114.05 and its 200-day moving average price is €104.18. Varta AG has a 1-year low of €50.50 ($59.41) and a 1-year high of €138.70 ($163.18). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 65.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.56.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries and Power & Energy. The Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Varta AG (VAR1.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varta AG (VAR1.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.