Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Now Covered by Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) in a report issued on Thursday, AR Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on HCC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Warrior Met Coal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.57.

Shares of HCC opened at $17.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.60. Warrior Met Coal has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $23.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.92 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.57.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $180.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.01 million. On average, analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.62%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 187.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,965,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,079 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 117,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 28,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 9,652 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

