WAX Market Capitalization Achieves $50.22 Million (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. One WAX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0357 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, WAX has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. WAX has a total market capitalization of $50.22 million and approximately $766,445.00 worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hive (HIVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001295 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000077 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00045235 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,728,282,745 coins and its circulating supply is 1,406,794,501 coins. The official website for WAX is wax.io . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

WAX Coin Trading

WAX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

